Lots of fun was had at this year's event.

12 photos from Wakefield's Seaside in the City 2019

A little bit of the beach was brought to Wakefield at the weekend as the Seaside in the City event returned for another year.

The ever popular event saw entertainment, food and treats and, of course, tonnes of sand!

1. Public Enemy No1!

The seagulls were out and about.
2. Sand castles

Children flocked to the sand to play.
3. Castles

The sun was shining for the sand castle building.
4. Relaxing

The deckchairs were out for visitors to relax.
