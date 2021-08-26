17 pictures of people and places in Wakefield from 2004

NewsPeople2004 17 pictures of people and places in Wakefield from 2004This collection of pictures from the Wakefield Express archive looks at 2004.By James CarneyThursday, 26th August 2021, 3:22 pmUpdated Thursday, 26th August 2021, 4:46 pm Do you recognise anyone?1. Salford City Reds v Wakefield Trinity Wildcats Superleague, March 20, 2004 Photo Sales2. Champion Children 2004, Bishop of Wakefield Stephen Platten and Lewis Fox Photo Sales3. Wakefield town cryer Matthew Hannah launches dropping litter fines in Wakefield city centre, flanked by neighbourhood patrol officers Rob Newton, left and Paul Holland. Photo Sales4. Variety Club kids day out at Harewood, Jim Royle look a like Don Leith of Wakefield with Jack Richardson, Gabrielle Ripley and Timothy Gillott of Pathways School, Castleford Photo SalesNext Page Page 1 of 5