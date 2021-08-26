2004

17 pictures of people and places in Wakefield from 2004

This collection of pictures from the Wakefield Express archive looks at 2004.

By James Carney
Thursday, 26th August 2021, 3:22 pm
Updated Thursday, 26th August 2021, 4:46 pm

Do you recognise anyone?

1.

Salford City Reds v Wakefield Trinity Wildcats Superleague, March 20, 2004

2.

Champion Children 2004, Bishop of Wakefield Stephen Platten and Lewis Fox

3.

Wakefield town cryer Matthew Hannah launches dropping litter fines in Wakefield city centre, flanked by neighbourhood patrol officers Rob Newton, left and Paul Holland.

4.

Variety Club kids day out at Harewood, Jim Royle look a like Don Leith of Wakefield with Jack Richardson, Gabrielle Ripley and Timothy Gillott of Pathways School, Castleford

