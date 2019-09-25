21 photos from all the action at Pontefract's It's a Knockout charity event

A total of 19 teams, including the Hospice nurses, took part this year with lots of spectators watching the festivities, cheering on the competing teams. 'It's a Knockout' charity event makes a splash in Pontefract Soi, did we get a photo of you on the day? Take a look!

1. Top slot The winners, the Knottingley Raiders. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Messy It was a full-filled - and water filled - day! jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Slippery slope There was lots of foam on the inflatables. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Fun-filled Dozens of people took part in the fun-filled event. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more