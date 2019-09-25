21 photos from all the action at Pontefract's It's a Knockout charity event
Teams battled their way through foam, obstacles and inflatables in charity challenge to raise money for Pontefract’s Prince of Wales Hospice - and our photographer was there to capture all the fun!
A total of 19 teams, including the Hospice nurses, took part this year with lots of spectators watching the festivities, cheering on the competing teams. 'It's a Knockout' charity event makes a splash in Pontefract Soi, did we get a photo of you on the day? Take a look!
1. Top slot
The winners, the Knottingley Raiders.
2. Messy
It was a full-filled - and water filled - day!
3. Slippery slope
There was lots of foam on the inflatables.
4. Fun-filled
Dozens of people took part in the fun-filled event.
