23 pictures from a pramtastic day at Ackworth Pram Race
Music, good weather and the centrepiece event made up for last year’ washout at Ackworth Pram Race.
Organisers said the weekend’s event was the “best ever” and well-earned after 2018 when much of the day was called off due to the weather. Around 2,000 people turned out and the cash raised for charity has already broken last year’s tally of £6,500. The money will go towards the Prince of Wales Hospice and motor neurone disease research.
1. Crowd
Over 2,000 people turned out for the popular event.