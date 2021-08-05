Spot anyone you know?

28 photos from A Level results day in Wakefield from 2004 to 2008

Do you remember the nail biting moment you picked up your A Level results from school or college?

By Leanne Clarke
Thursday, 5th August 2021, 12:27 pm

With results being published on August 10 this year, we thought we'd delve back into our archive and pull out some photos from students celebrating back in 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007 and 2008.

Can you spot yourself picking up your results, or someone you know?

1. Wakefield College

Paula Astley and Jennifer Harper celebrate with a hug in 2004.

2. Wakefield College

Catherine Walters and Nichola Tallant in 2004.

3. Wakefield College

Luke Foster, Holly Oreschnick, Lee Johnston, Jennifer Harper and Paula Astley in 2004.

4. Wakefield College

Natalie Roberts, 2004.

