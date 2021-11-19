29 memories of Wakefield Children in Need fundraisers from 2000s

So,we have delved back into our archives and find great photographs of people around Wakefield doing their best to raise some cash for the good cause.
From pj parties at schools and nurseries, supermarket dress up and a not so clean bath to head shaves and a Batman and Robin window cleaning duo - people across the Wakefield district have always come up with some fun and wacky ways to raise money.
1. Wild West
Staff at Towells dressed up for wildwest day to raise money for Children in Need in 2004. Christine Eyre and Jacky Robinson.
2. Dressing up
Staff at Towell in 2004 - Jacky Robinson, Sarah Blackburn, Tazeem Shafiq and Jacky Winter.
3. Fundraising
4. Collection
Children in Need event at Asda Wakefield. Trainee managers Ed Ashley, Daniel Newman, Jenny Ligger, Kirsty Gower collecting pennies from Tobby Smith, Isobel Sharp, Luke Irvin in 2005.