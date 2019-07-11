8 tips to help nervous flyers jetting off on holiday this summer
Avoiding alcohol, cutting caffeine and keeping yourself busy are all featured in guidance for people worried about taking to the skies.
Travel experts from MyBaggage.com have revealed eight top tips to help nervous flyers jetting off around the world on holiday this summer. Take a look, they might help!
1. Avoid alcohol
The last thing nervous flyers need is to feel unwell or out of character in a confined space as beer or wine takes effect, so ditch the airport pint and forget the boozy drinks trolley.
jpimedia
2. Drink water
Dehydration can intensify stress and fatigue, particularly in low pressure environments like aeroplanes.Drink water - lots of water. Make sure youve had a glass or two before boarding.
Getty Images
other
3. Cut caffeine
Its wise for nervous flyers to cut out the caffeine all together both before and during a flight to avoid unnecessarily increasing anxiety so say no to a hot drink in the airport too.
jpimedia
4. headphones
Bringing a set of headphones can allow you to take your mind off any worries for a bit, so sit back, shut your eyes and listen to something enjoyable.
jpimedia
View more