And reviewers have been leaving their comments on Tripadvisor ranking chippies, restaurants and pubs who they think do the best plate of fish and chips.

1. The Cobbler 2 Knottingley Road, Pontefract. One reviewer said: "Fresh, good choice of meat and gravies. Friendly staff got seated immediately. " Google Maps other Buy a Photo

2. Hoppy's Off The Hook Fish & Chips 31 Beancroft Road, Castleford. Review: "Good reviews prompted our visit, and we were not disappointed." other Buy a Photo

3. Tim & Ellie's Fish and Chip Restaurant Houghton House 131B Leeds Road, Castleford. Review: "The fish and chips were proper lovely and they were a good portion size and cooked fresh." other Buy a Photo

4. Papa's Fish and Chips Carlton Street, Castleford WF10 1AX. Review: "Great fish and chips and they do gluten free. Huge portions, friendly staff; well worth a visit." other Buy a Photo

View more