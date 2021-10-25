Ackworth Pram Race raises £15,000 for hospice

A team in the Ackworth Pram Race discuss strategy

Local businesses, including pubs and individuals, donated generously to make the event a success, from raffle and auction prizes to sponsorship donations.

On the day the community lined the streets all the way up to the finishing line, waiting to cheer the teams on as they hurried by.

The winning team, Holy Guacamole,dressed in sombreros and sporting the Mexican flag, took first place early on and managed to beat the other teams to the finish line,

They were closely followed by Little Swimmers: two young men dressed in pink hot pants.

More trophies were awarded after the race including the best dressed pram and the most sponsorship raised which were both won by The Mad Cows. The best fancy dress trophy was won by the Tumbleweeds.

Alan Martin, chair of Ackworth Race Group said: "It was such long anticipated day after not being able to hold the event in 2020. To see everyone come together at the first community event in the area after the pandemic was incredible.

“We had so much support from everyone in the area, which helped to raise such a significant amount for the hospice, and for that we couldn’t be more proud of our community.