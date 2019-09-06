Aldi supermarket set to open with Team GB Olympic bronze medallist cutting the ribbon

A new Aldi supermarket will open in South Elmsall next week with hopes it will be a massive boost to the town’s economy.

The discount store will open at the old fire station site on Barnsley Road on Thursday, September 12 at 8am.

Plans: The project was beset with delays but will finally open next week.

Olympic bronze medallist gymnast Sam Oldham will cut the ribbon on the day.

Store manager Jenny Cleaver said: “We can’t wait to open the doors to the new store in South Elmsall.

“It’s set to be a special day as we’ll be celebrating the opening of Aldi’s second store in the area and having Olympic hero, Sam Oldham, join us will make it a morning to remember.”

Gymnast Sam added: “I’m so excited to be opening Aldi’s new store, it will be great to chat to customers and a lovely way for me to thank Aldi for its endless support of Team GB.”

Earlier this year, when the opening date was confirmed, South Elmsall councillor Steve Tulley said he hoped it would improve the town for shoppers and other businesses.

He said: “It will make use of land that’s underused and I hope it’s a roaring success.

“It could improve footfall for the rest of the town and feed into other work that’s going on to help businesses.

“As a discount store it will suit people in this part of the world as we’re not all blessed with the best wages.”

Coun Tulley hopes the new store will draw shoppers and footfall into the town.

In July the town welcomed new coffee, gin and prosecco cafe The Coffee Club into town.

Coun Tulley said it showed signs of a resurgence for South Elmsall alongside the Aldi store.

Plans for store were first announced in 2015.

The chain was given planning permission in 2016 and the proposals were welcomed with the prospect of bringing 40 new jobs and a greater retail choice.

But the project was beset with delays and initial forecasts that the store would be open by summer 2017 were well wide of the mark.

Offers will run throughout the opening day and the first 30 customers through the door will receive a complimentary bag of fresh fruit and vegetables. Aldi aims to have 1,200 stores by 2025.

It currently has 830 and employs 32,000 people.