Alison tackles overgrown hedges so school children can walk through safely

Donna Wandless shared this photo of Alison, busy making the ginnel at the side of Delacy School safe for both children and parents walking through.

Donna said: "It was that overgrown, nobody could get through because of the nettles and overgrown bushes.

"So, Alison decided to take it upon herself to do the best she could."

After being shared on Facebook page, dozens of people commented, praising Alison for her kindness - and hard work.

One commented: "That's lovely. My little girl nettled herself this morning on the way to school walking down there."