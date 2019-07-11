Allerton Bywater youngster with liver disease tackles Leeds mini run for charity

Little Ada Butterfield from Allerton Bywater joined hundreds of other children for the 1.5K Leeds mini run on Sunday, despite battling a rare liver disease.

The four-year-old, who was born with biliary atresia, wanted to take on her own challenge after seeing her parents, Emma and Michael, raise an amazing £24,000 for Children’s Liver Disease Foundation (CLDF). The youngster was delighted to raise £425 for the charity.

Mum Emma said: “CLDF have been there for us with information and emotional support ever since Ada was diagnosed. Thanks to early surgery she is doing well at the moment, but the chances are her liver will deteriorate in the future and she will need a transplant. CLDF help us all by arranging events where we can meet other families in our situation and funding research so that one day there might be a cure for children like Ada.

“We decided to enter Ada for the Leeds mini run because she absolutely loves running, I love the fact she loves exercising and hope she continues, so if the time comes where she needs that new liver, she will be in a stronger position for recovery.”

Alison Taylor, chief executive of Children’s Liver Disease Foundation added: “CLDF is the only UK charity dedicated to fighting all childhood liver diseases, by providing information and emotional support, funds for research and a voice for all those affected.

“In order to do this however, we rely on voluntary donations so we are delighted to hear about Ada’s running debut. Emma and Michael are the most fantastic fundraisers and we just love the fact that Ada is literally following in their footsteps!”

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/emma-butterfield5 to sponsor Ada.