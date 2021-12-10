Amazing paintings of self-taught Castleford airbrush artist Mark Jepson

As a boy Mark Jepson watched his dad Maurice airbrush the family Land Rover but didn't take it up himself.

He said: "My dad created a Constable painting on the back of the Land Rover and a Star Wars theme for someone and they were spectacular - I reckoned I would never be as good as him so packed it in."

Many years later Mark, 58, found the old abandoned airbrush and decided to have a go for himself. He upgraded to a more modern airbrush and compressor and began to experiment.

He said: "One of my first designs was a black and white bird of prey as I didn't have any coloured paints." He then moved on to full colour paintings of things and people that interested him and has been creating ever since.

Most of his work is for his own amusement but since posting some of his art on Facebook he has been asked for prints and for customised paintings.

One was for the bonnet of his friend's VW van - a former miner, he wanted something to commemorate his profession and Mark designed and painted a pit head, miner's face and other scenes.

1. Mark is a long-standing Leeds United fan and did this portrait of Raphael Dias Belloli, (Raphinha) - he has since been asked to provide prints for friends. Photo Sales

2. One of Mark's heroes - David Bowie Photo Sales

3. Mark airbrushed the bonnet of this van for his friend, a former miner. Photo Sales

4. A detail from the bonnet of the VW van. Photo Sales