‘Amazing’ response to horse shelter SOS in Fryston

Community spirit is clearly alive and well in Fryston after an appeal for volunteers to help re-build a horse shelter destroyed in high winds yielded an ‘amazing’ response.

The shelter off North Street collapsed during Storm Gareth in March and Hayley Edwards, whose son attends the local riding school, put out an SOS.

Hayley Edwards appealed for help after her stable were destroyed. Lots of people stepped forward and it is now complete.'Pictured are Hayley Edwards, Nathan Hudson, Kathryn Scott, Lisa Wells and Steven Wells

She said: “We had an amazing response, we had over 30 volunteers attend to help re-build the horse shelter.

“Volunteers also took part in helping the rangers from the Groundwork team, litter pick and tidy the Fryston Country Trails.

“The volunteers did amazingly and we were overwhelmed by how much was achieved.

“The most important and hardest part was erecting the frame, using the already existing materials and those supplied to us. The response was amazing and gratefully received by myself and Fryston Riding School.

“We were inundated with people volunteering their time and cannot thank them enough. Community spirit has definitely been re-ignited in the village.”

Among those who gave up their time was Castleford Sea Cadets, the Fryston Country Trails team and Coun Kathryn Scott, while there were also timber donations from Kier homes, Atkinson’s Fencing, Wakefield Timber and More Than Fencing in Castleford.

Hayley added: “We’d also like to thank Alan Hardisty who supplied the roofing, Hazel Rowley for catering and Rachael Legeway.

“Other residents offered the use of their water or electricity to recharge tools on the day - even our local neighbourhood policing team joined in.”

“It’s been amazing to work with such a wonderful community who have given up their own personal time to help this project and to help such a wonderful riding school, which is at the heart of Fryston village.”