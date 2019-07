West Yorkshire Police are appealing for information on a teenager missing from Pontefract.

Dannial Wynn, 14, was last seen in Hemsworth on Friday, July 5.

Dannial, from Upton in Pontefract, is described as well built, and is 5ft 7in, black, with black hair.

It is believed he is still in the local area.

Anyone with any information on Dannial's location is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log ref 980 05/07/19.