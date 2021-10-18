Appeal to help find missing woman last seen in Wakefield
Police are appealing for information to locate a missing woman last seen in Wakefield.
Elizabeth Rowan, 43, was last seen on Aberford Road. She may be travelling to Huddersfield.
She is described as white, approx. 5ft 7 tall of a slim build with shoulder length blonde hair.
She was last seen wearing blue Jeans, blue jumper and white trainers .
Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Elizabeth’s welfare and are appealing to the public to assist.
Anyone with information on Elizabeth’s whereabouts is asked to contact 101 quoting log 1417 of 16th October or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat