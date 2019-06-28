Armed Forces Day: Showing support for our troops at Pontefract Park

Armed forces Day celebrations are coming back to Pontefract Park on Saturday, July 6.

The free event will feature a variety of military displays including freefall parachuting, a Battle of the Britain Memorial flight flypast and an array activities for younger visitors to partake in.

Entertainment will include performances by local dance troupes, the Yorkshire Military Band and the West Yorkshire Police Dog Trials.

Coun Sandra Pickin, Wakefield Council’s Armed Forces Champion, said: “This is a great time for us all to show our support and gratitude for those who have served or are currently serving in the forces, and their families.”

Paratrooper, Ben Parkinson MBE, who carried the Olympic Flame at the 2012 London Olympics, will also be at the event. Follow #WakefieldAFD on Twitter.