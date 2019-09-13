Arsonists cause £10,000 of damage to Knottingley playground

Workers at a playground have praised Knottingley’s community spirit after arsonists caused more than £10,000 worth of damage over the weekend.

A blaze was started at the Old Quarry Adventure Playground on Saturday morning and quickly took hold of play equipment.

Despite the devastation caused, the group - which is a charity - says they have been overwhelmed by the help they have received since the blaze.

Hundreds of pounds have also been raised so far on a GoFundMe online page.

One team member said: “The support we have had from people has been unbelievable.

“It has really brought the community together, and we’ve had a lot of parents and community organisations supporting us.”

Among those coming forward includes KMR Skip Hire Ltd who have donated a skip, Knottingley DIY, members of Wakefield Council’s Street Scene team, Wakefield District Housing and Profile Builders, who helped remove the badly-damaged structure.

Known locally as ‘The Addy’, the adventure playground has become a popular attraction among youngsters aged between five and 16.

But all sessions have been cancelled for this week as the clean-up continues.

The fire was started at the tyre wall equipment on Saturday at around 10.30am and completely destroyed the structure.

The heat also melted other parts of the playground. CCTV caught the fire taking hold.

The Addy spokeswoman continued: “It has broken our hearts watching the footage of this equipment go up in flames, it is sadly irreplaceable and took years of funding, development and customisation by the children.

“We are sure this was an accident that got out of hand but do ask if you have any information please call the police or private message us whilst police investigate the cctv footage.

“We are working hard and trying our best to make it safe and resume as normal.”

Police say they looking at CCTV footage and are urging anyone with details to come forward, by calling 101.