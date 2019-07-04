Asbestos inquiry after the death of a former Castleford glass factory employee

Former workmates of a factory maintenance fitter who died just months after being diagnosed with a deadly asbestos-related illness are being asked to come forward.

Anthony Karle died last month from mesothelioma, a cancer of the lining of the lung linked to exposure to asbestos.

From 1965 to 1984 he worked at John Lumb and Co on Castleford’s Albion Street, which later became United Glass. Legal experts are now trying to ascertain if the asbestos is linked to his employment history.

Prior to the 71-year-old’s death in Wakefield Hospice, the grandfather-of-two said he had worked regularly with asbestos, particularly with factory machinery insulation made from asbestos sheets.

Mr Karle, from Methley, left United Glass around 1984 and later returned to life as a maintenance fitter with Allied Glass in Leeds.

Similar processes were in place, including the handling asbestos insulation.

An inquest into Mr Karle’s death was opened at Wakefield Coroner’s Court last week.

The court was told Mr Karle had been healthy but in recent years began to experience breathlessness.

In November last year he was admitted to Pinderfields.

He was given the devastating news that he had mesothelioma in January.

Anyone who worked at the glass plants between the 1960s and 90s is being asked to contact Lucy Andrews at Irwin Mitchell lawyer firm on 0113 3946782 or lucy.andrews@irwinmitchell.com