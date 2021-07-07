Ball on the Mall: Watch Trinity Walk gear up for England v Denmark with a shopping centre kick about
Trinity Walk is gearing up for tonight's England v Denmark game with a bit of a kick-about themselves.
A video filmed at the centre shows retailers from a number of stores, such as H&M, Greggs, JD, Betty's Candles, The Works and Barclays, all passing the ball to each other.
"Huge thanks to our retailers for being great sports, come on England!"
England take on the Denmark tonight, kick-off 8pm. If they win, they will reach the European Championship final for the first time. The last time they reached the final of a major tournament was when they lifted the 1966 World Cup.