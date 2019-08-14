BBC One's Eat Well for Less is casting for a new series in Wakefield

BBC One's Eat Well for Less is on the hunt for new families to take part in their show.

The show, which is soon to return for its seventh series, sees TV hosts Gregg Wallace and Chris Bavin help families save money, sort food facts from fiction and eat well for less.

The pair want to prove that families can save money on food without scrimping on taste and nutrition - and they could be visiting a household in Wakefield.

They are particularly interested in hearing from households who feel that they spend too much money on food, deal with complicated health requirements or fussy eaters, or simply want to make their mealtimes more exciting.

Sound familiar? This could be the perfect opportunity for your family to freshen up your fridge and try something new.

For a chance to be involved in the show, email eatwell@rdftelevision.com, or call 0117 970 7682.

For more information, click here.