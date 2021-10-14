Beetlejuice and The Addams Family: Halloween drive-in cinema coming to Farmer Copley's

A spooky film is a great way to enjoy Halloween.

And the Halloween cinema experience you have been waiting for is coming to Farmer Copley's this month.

From family favourites to grown-up 80s nostalgic films on show, there will be something for everyone.

But be quick, tickets have already sold out for The Witches (2020 PG) at 8pm.

What's showing and when?

Friday, October 29: Coco (Disney Pixar PG) 5pm.

Saturday, October 30: Hocus Pocus at 5pm and Beetlejuice (15) 8pm.

Sunday, October 31: The Addams Family (2019 PG) 4.30pm and Ghostbusters (12a) at 7.30pm.