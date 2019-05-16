Billy Ocean to perform his greatest hits at Pontefract Races

Last year it was Belinda Carlisle and the year before that Bananarama - now for 2019 Billy Ocean will be entertaining the crowds at Pontefract Races later this month.

The American 80s singer, who has sold over 30 million records to date, will be taking to the stage on May 24 with a number of his hits, including Love Really Hurts Without You, When the Going Gets Tough (the tough get going) and Get Outta My Dreams, Get Into My Car.

The show will be part of another of the races' 80s retro nights, with people being able to enjoy six races as well as the concert - and fancy dress is even an option.

For more information and to book tickets, visit the website here.