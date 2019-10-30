Blood sucking vampires and thieving ghosts - 16 supernatural calls from Wakefield to West Yorkshire Police
Halloween does make every go a little crazy, right?
From a dead thief, UFOs and sword-fighting a ghost - here are just some of the crazy calls made to West Yorkshire Police over the years on Halloween.
1. Eight ghosts
In Pontefract: Caller reports having eight ghosts in the house with him.
2. Money-grabbing
In Wakefield: Man claims it (ghost) will want money off him - later admitted to officers attending that he may have been dreaming.
3. Vampire
Wakefield: Caller (from hospital) reporting vampires in the room next door.
4. UFO?
Pontefract: Caller seen two lights, believing them to be UFOs.
