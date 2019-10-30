Halloween does make every go a little crazy, right?

Blood sucking vampires and thieving ghosts - 16 supernatural calls from Wakefield to West Yorkshire Police

From a dead thief, UFOs and sword-fighting a ghost - here are just some of the crazy calls made to West Yorkshire Police over the years on Halloween.

In Pontefract: Caller reports having eight ghosts in the house with him.

1. Eight ghosts

In Wakefield: Man claims it (ghost) will want money off him - later admitted to officers attending that he may have been dreaming.

2. Money-grabbing

Wakefield: Caller (from hospital) reporting vampires in the room next door.

3. Vampire

Pontefract: Caller seen two lights, believing them to be UFOs.

4. UFO?

