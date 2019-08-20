Body found in search for missing Barnsley man Brian Tomlinson

Police searching for missing Barnsley man Brian Tomlinson have found a body.

Brian, 80, was last seen in the Hemingfield-Wombwell area of Barnsley at 4pm on Friday, August 16.

A dedicated team of 46 officers from South Yorkshire Police had been involved in the search for Brian, whose family were "sick with worry" about his disappearance.

But officers have today confirmed that a body found in Barnsley is believed to be that of the msising man.

In a statement, the force said: "Officers searching for missing man Brian Tomlinson have today found a body in Barnsley. Formal identification has not yet taken place but officers believe it to be that of Brian.

"Brian’s family have been notified and are being supported by specialist officers.

"Thank you to members of the local community who have assisted in the search for Brian."