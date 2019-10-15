Bollards stopping under-bridge parking in Wakefield

Bollards have been put in place along a stretch of road near Wakefield city centre to prevent parking, and more traffic measures are being lined up.

The move was taken to place more than 40 of the concrete structures down either side of the road on Westgate, underneath the railway bridge.

With no previous restrictions in place, Neil Rodgers, Wakefield Council’s service director for transportation and highways, says pavement parking was causing a “nuisance”.

Vehicle would often be left on the pavement, and on the road on the same side.

He added that a steps will soon be taken to prevent vehicles parking on the road next to the bollards as well, which could mean double yellow lines.