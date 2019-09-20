Boxing champ Tyson Fury gets his meat from Yorkshire

A butcher has revealed the huge meat order that he hand delivers across the Pennines - to heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury.

Phil Bennett, of Bennett’s Quality Butchers, makes the 200-mile round trip to Fury’s home every month to hand deliver 24 stone worth of pork, beef and lamb – the equivalent of 666 average-sized 225g steaks-a-month.

The firm has branches across West Yorkshire, including Anthony’s Butchers on High Street in Horbury.

Former unified heavyweight champion Fury goes to extra lengths to ensure his protein is free from any substances that could jeopardise his livelihood.

In early 2015, Fury tested positive for elevated levels of anabolic steroid nandrolone.

He was issued with a two-year boxing suspension as a result – and claimed that consuming huge quantities of wild boar caused the anomaly in his test sample. Phil, who also has butchers in Pontefract, Morley, and Kirkgate Market in Leeds said: “He’ll only get his meat from us. An athlete at his level has to trust the meat.

“He can’t just get it from anywhere because it could have steroids in it. We know exactly where the meat comes from and how it’s been reared. Everything he needs to know about that meat, we know about it. Tyson’s nutritionist asked us a lot of questisons.

“They wanted full traceability back to the slaughterhouse, what it was packed it, how long it had been packed for, has the animal been treated with any drugs, any inoculations?

“Because if any trace of that transfers over to the boxer, it’s world news.”

Drug testing authorities recommends that professional athletes exercise caution with meat and supplement ingestion.

Phil added: “We source from three different slaughterhouses all in Yorkshire. We buy from the market after knowing which farm it’s come from. We send the meat to the slaughterhouse, age it and butcher it. We call it, ‘from field, to fork’.”