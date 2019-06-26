Brewery praised by locals after snapping up popular Wakefield pub

News that plans are in place to re-open a popular Wakefield pub has been welcomed by readers.

Ossett Brewery announced last week that it's looking to re-open The Bingle Arms at Horbury Bridge next year following a major overhaul.

And the news was certainly welcomed by you, our readers, who took to Facebook to share their views.

FULL STORY: Pub that locals failed to save is due to re-open after brewery buy-out



Jonathan Newell said: "Great beer at a lovely location. I hope they make the most of the canal side garden opportunity. Looking forward to visiting again."

Ray James Balmforth: "Love the place. Was A great family and dog friendly pub just in the right place for summertime walks..let’s hope it continues."

Norman Blaize: "Great to see a decent company prospering."

Richard Wardell: "Well done to Ossett brewery. They have some great pubs including The Hop in Wakefield, the Three Pigeons in Halifax and The Flowerpot in Mirfield. Oh and did I mention that Silverking is one of my favourite beers?"

Susan Pollard: "Can't wait. Great walking area. Please have a dog friendly area."

Dave Jones: "Excellent news!"

Jennie Dolan: "That’s brilliant news. Keep walking past it all boarded up."

Simon Parkin: "Pubs re-opening - excellent, very rare."

Chris Etty: "Given its canal side location, decent ale, decent food, it should be a gold mine."

Matthew Newlove: "Hope the old Tetleys bitter sign on the side of the building remains!"

Mick Scott: "Focal point of Horbury Bridge will be another plus point for the area."

Howard Thomasson: "Ossett brewery haven’t made a bad pub yet!"

Gav Nutton: "Ossett Brewery single handedly saving pubs."

Gaz Bennett: "Ossett Brewery saves the day."