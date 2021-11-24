Brexit passport warning after Wakefield couple turned away from airport

Have you got a valid passport?

Caroline and Andrew Moore's passports were valid until June next year - and like many people, thought they were easily within the six-month limit - when they booked their all-inclusive 5* break in Lanzarote.

The 10-day break cost the Crofton couple around £2,200 and was booked through tour operators, Tui.

However, they were stunned when they were told they could not board their flight when they arrived at Birmingham Airport.

Under new Brexit rules, passports issued more than 10 years prior to the date of travel are not accepted.

Because their passports were issued on November 19, 2011, they would have expired while they were away, rendering the previous expiry date as invalid.

Mrs Moore, 61, said: "This is going to happen to a lot of people, we were told at the airport that we were not the only people that week they'd turned away.

"We are really annoyed. We had a legal passport that was not expiring until June next year, so we didn't think we had done anything wrong."

The unhappy couple, who have used Tui on numerous occasions before, say the lack of communication from the tour operator since then has left a sour taste.

Mr Moore, 60, said: "We could have got an emergency passport and enjoyed maybe seven or eight days of the holiday but we've heard nothing from Tui when we tried to contract them.

"They say they are no longer calling customers back.

"It's the company's responsibility to make sure all our travel documents are in order."

The couple are now uncertain if they will recoup any of the money they spent on the holiday, but have contacted MP John Trickett.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for Tui said: "We understand how disappointing it must have been for Mr and Mrs Moore to be denied boarding.

"This was because their passports would have been more than 10 years old before their return journey making them invalid for travel to the EU.

"Our policy is in line with post-Brexit FCDO advice and we advise all our customers to carefully check that their passports meet the requirements of the destinations they are visiting.