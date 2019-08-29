Britain’s first astronaut and Star Wars on the way to Wakefield’s Festival of the Moon

Britain’s first astronaut Helen Sharman will talk about her time in space this Friday as part of Wakefield’s Festival of the Moon.

The space-themed celebration of arts, music and science kicked off last weekend with DJ sets from Blur’s Dave Rowntree and The Cribs’ Ross Jarman, pictured.

Festival Of The Moon, Ross Jarman

And there’s two more weekends of entertainment to come including Star Wars Sunday at the city’s former Market Hall on September 1.

Helen Sharman will also give a talk for children on Saturday. Both talks have sold out but Wakefield Council said more tickets may become available.

Moon Dance, created by Art House Wakefield, features live music and DJs.

The live music line-up includes Galaxians and Night Giants with Release Your Fantasy DJs Matt and Jakku.

It will take place on Saturday, August 31 from 6pm.

More than 6,000 walked through the doors of the former Market Hall over the opening weekend to be greeted by artist Luke Jerram’s huge Moon replica centre stage.

Coun Jacquie Speight, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport, said: “It is fantastic that so many people are embracing this exciting festival.

“The feedback from residents and visitors is extremely positive and there is still so much more to come over the next two weeks.

“We’ve created a packed programme that’s appealing to all ages and families so I hope people will check out what’s on offer and come and enjoy the celebrations.”