Britain's Got Talent: How to vote for your favourite act in Sunday night's final

Wakefield's Siobhan Phillips has officially secured her place in the final of Britain's Got Talent 2019.

The comedy singer thanked the public for their support, and said she felt "touched at the fantastic response".

But how can you show your support for Siobhan - or any other acts - in Sunday night's final show?

How does the final work?

Ten acts have so far secured a place in the live final on Sunday evening, all hoping to secure the £250,000 prize - and a spot at the Royal Variety Performance.

The acts earned their places through a combination of judge and public votes, and include Flakefleet Primary School's choir, stand up comedian Kojo and magicians 4MG.

But the judges have the power to secure a place in the final for one more act - known as the wildcard.

This individual or group, who performed in the semi-finals but failed to get any further, will be given a second chance, and the opportunity to compete for the grand prize.

The wildcard act has not yet been announced.

The Britain's Got Talent final will air on ITV at 7.30pm on Sunday, June 2, 2019.

Unlike the semi-finals, the final will be broadcast as a single show, and is expected to finish at around 10pm.

How can I vote?

Like most TV talent competitions, you'll be offered the chance to vote for your favourite act.

After all 11 acts have performed, viewers will be shown a list of phone numbers, each of which corresponds to an act. Shorter numbers will also be shown for those who wish to vote from a mobile phone.

Phone calls cost 50p, plus your network's standard access charge.

Remember: You can't vote until all the acts have performed. Votes cast before lines open won't count, but you may still be charged.

If you don't fancy paying to support your favourite, you can also vote through the Britain's Got Talent mobile app, available for Apple and Android.

You will need to register before you can vote, but once registered, you will be able to vote up to five times for free.

You can view the full voting terms and conditions here.

