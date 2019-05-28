Britain's Got Talent: Wakefield's Siobhan Phillips to perform in tonight's semi-final

Wakefield's Siobhan Phillips will compete in the semi finals of Britain's Got Talent this evening.

The comedy singer, from Normanton, entertained judges and viewers at her audition with a tongue-in-cheek song about becoming a mum at 40.

Siobhan was revealed as an official semi-finalist on Saturday, and will perform in the show's second semi final today (Tuesday, May 28).

Fans were given a clue about her future on the show was when she was spotted filming a video in Wakefield city centre earlier this month.

In a post to Facebook this morning, she said: "Cannot thank you all enough for the love and support you’re giving me. I will do my very very best to make you all proud tonight.

"The hardest part of my day is already over....wrestling myself into sausage skin looking Spanx which have slimmed me down a little but moved the fat upwards and given me a neck like a sumo wrestler.

"Due at the studio soon so they have a 12 hour start on my makeup! Let’s do this!"

She is one of 40 acts who will compete in this week's live semi-finals, hoping to secure a place in Sunday night's grand final.

Two of tonight's eight acts will go through to the final. The act with the most public votes will automatically progress, while the show's four judges will choose the second finalist.

Tonight's live show will air at 7.30pm, with the results show beginning at 9.30pm.