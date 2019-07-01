'Britain's loneliest dog' finds a forever home in Castleford

Britain's loneliest dog has found a home in Castleford after more than 500 days in kennels.

Gary, a three year old lurcher, was adopted by Joanne Baxter last week after spending 578 days - more than a third of his life - in care.

Gary with his new owners Joanne and Andrew.

During his time at RSPCA South Godstone Animal Centre, in Easy Surrey, Gary saw 194 other dogs rehomed.

Joanne, who lives with her partner and son in Castleford, travelled more than 200 miles to collect Gary, after seeing an online appeal.

She said: “I saw his appeal on social media and I had friends tagging me as I had adopted a rescue greyhound previously and had mentioned we wanted another dog.

“I was worried I would be far down the list to adopt him as we live so far away but I don’t think he had had too much interest so we were invited down to meet him and it went from there.

Staff at RSCPA South Godstone wished Gary a "long happy life" with his new family.

“We made a few changes to secure our garden for Gary but after that we were able to bring him home with us.

“He is such a lovely friendly animal, a real character. We’ve been home two days now and he hasn’t needed much adjustment at all, it’s like he has always been here.

"He has his spot on the rug where he loves sleeping and he has loved getting out for walks with the family.

"He certainly knows where the fridge is and has slotted right in with us.”

In an appeal earlier this year, the RSPCA said Gary had previously been rehomed, but returned to the kennels after a short period of time.

They described the lurcher as "very friendly" and said he spent most of his time in reception, where he "couldn't wait to greet people".

Emily Jefferson, animal care assistant at South Godstone, said: “Gary was our longest stay dog overall so we are all delighted this has worked out for him.

“Of course it’s also tinged with sadness saying goodbye as we will miss him.

"You can’t help but get attached when a dog has been with you that long and he was always in reception with us as he’s such a happy soul who loves being around people.

"This is the best outcome for Gary so we hope he has a long happy life with his new family.”