Brothers' heartfelt gift to Pinderfields Hospital children's ward for Christmas

Brothers Alfie, five, Billy, 12, and Harley, six, dropped off a stack of toys and games at Pinderfields Hospital for the children and their families on the Children’s Ward to play with while having treatment.

Proud Mum Jane Thorpe said: “I asked them what they wanted to do with the games and toys they don’t play with anymore and Harley asked if they could give them to the poorly kids at the hospital.

“He said it was a kind thing to do.

Brothers Alfie, Billy and Harley have donated toys to the Children's Ward at Pinderfields Hospital. (Picture Scott Merrylees)

“He wanted them to have something to play with while they have to stay to be be looked after.

“Alfie said that Santa might not get to the hospital on Christmas Day and Billy said he wanted the children to have lots of different games and toys so they don’t get fed up with the same things.”

The generous trio collected several board games, playdough sets, a slime making kit and a magic magician game, which will surely keep children on the ward very busy and entertained while being treated over Christmas time and beyond.

Jane said: “I am so very proud of them, they just melt my heart.”

Jane contacted the hospital and although nobody is able to visit the ward, they arranged for the toys to be collected at the main entrance of Pinderfields lat week.

Fundraising Manager, Kirsty Jowett, from the MY Hospitals Charity, said: “We are extremely grateful for Alfie, Harley and Billy’s wonderful generosity to our Children’s ward at Pinderfields Hospital.

“Their toys will truly make a difference for our young patients and families during their stay in hospital.