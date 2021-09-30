Bungalows to be built as part of £2.3m scheme
Sheltered accommodation for the elderly in Havercroft will be bulldozed and replaced by bungalows as part of a £2.3m improvement scheme.
Wakefield District Housing (WDH) has been handed planning permission to knock down the two-storey Whin View Court building with a view to creating the 19 single-storey dwellings.
The surroundings is predominantly made up of bungalows.
The current building was built in the 1970s and has undergone refurbishments over the years.