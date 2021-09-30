Bungalows to be built as part of £2.3m scheme

Sheltered accommodation for the elderly in Havercroft will be bulldozed and replaced by bungalows as part of a £2.3m improvement scheme.

By Nick Frame
Thursday, 30th September 2021, 3:03 pm

Wakefield District Housing (WDH) has been handed planning permission to knock down the two-storey Whin View Court building with a view to creating the 19 single-storey dwellings.

The surroundings is predominantly made up of bungalows.

The current building was built in the 1970s and has undergone refurbishments over the years.

The Whin View flats will be bulldozed.
Wakefield District Housing