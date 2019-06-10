Call for bikers to join funeral procession of much-loved Castleford Tigers fan

The family of a Castleford biker are asking for motorcyclists to take part in his funeral procession later this month.

Peter Grant-Mills, an avid biker and Castleford Tigers fan, passed away last month.

Family members are calling for local bikers to join Mr Grant Mills' funeral procession, which will take place in Castleford on Thursday, June 27.

Mr Grant-Mills' son, Jack, said: "He was always about motorbikes, he'd had motorbikes all his life.

"He had a crash 20 odd years ago and went blind in his left eye, but it still didn't stop him.

"It's just he's always been about bikes so we figured we'd try and get as many as we could."

Mr Grant-Mills was also a lifelong Castleford Tigers fan, and mourners are asked to wear Castleford Tigers shirts or colours to the funeral.

A post to Facebook about the funeral has been shared more than 600 times, with many tributes in the comments.

Those who wish to join the cortège are asked to arrive at 88 Queens Park Drive, Castleford, for 10.30am on Thursday, June 27.