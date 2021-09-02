Calling all presenters, musicians and DJs - here’s how you can play a part in 5 Towns Radio

The internet-based station has been off the air for more than 18 months and is now back, better and more relevant than ever to the community.

Run entirely by volunteers, it broadcasts 24 hours a day, seven days a week with an eclectic mix of music and a team of presenters that cover subjects as diverse as show business, local history, religion and current affairs.

There is even a programme for Polish listeners and one that serves the region’s estimated 5,000 Iranian ex-pats.

Phil Reames is the man at the helm. Although he is a music producer, until now he has had no experience of running a music station.

Two months ago he taught himself the basics from YouTube videos and the first programme went live last Monday.

5 Towns Radio is based at the Wakefield Council-owned HUT community building in Castleford which has two well-equipped studios.

As much of the content as possible is live with other segments pre-recorded.

Phil, who dubs himself ‘Alan Titchmarsh meets Alan Partridge’ is keen to involve more local people.

He said: “Do you have a hobby or interest you’d like to tell more people about? A subject that is close to your heart or you feel we should be discussing?

“We also welcome singers and bands who want to launch their careers.

“We will give training to anyone who wants to play their part.

“It’s also a chance to get the sort of music you want to listen to played on air.”

Those already on board include comedian and all-round entertainer Mark Ritchie, former Bake Off contestant Karen Wright and presenter Joanne Speight.

Also, John Heywood and Kay Gill (the History Man and Her)from the Castleford Heritage Trust have a regular slot interviewing surprising and thought -provoking guests from the fiveTowns and around Yorkshire.