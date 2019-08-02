Car wash will be demolished to make way for new takeaway

Planning permission has been granted to demolish a car wash in Castleford to extend a shop to build a takeaway.

The applicant, Javeed Patel, submitted the blueprints to Wakefield Council to make the changes at the Savile Road Service Station.

He had not been hopeful of being given the go-ahead because of its positioning a residential area, but planners said the idea was “appropriate” and would not have an adverse impact on the area. There has been no further details on the type of takeaway proposed.