'Caring and funny young lad' died in East Ardsley horror crash

One of the men who died after a horror crash in East Ardlsey has been described as 'caring and loveable'.

Ian Broadhurst, 34, has been named online as one of the two men that died after the crash on Bradford Road on Wednesday, July 26.



Friend Adele Day has set up an online fundraising page to help pay for Mr Broadhurst's funeral.

She wrote on the Go Fund Me page: "Such a young loving caring and funny young lad, always had a smile on his face.



"All funds raised will be going to Janet his beautiful mum to help with funeral costs and just to generally try take a bit of pressure off her and her family.



"Please help even of its just a pound, every little helps at this awful time.



"Ian will be sadly missed by all, nothing but a loveable lad who's touched the hearts of many people."



The other man who died has been named online as Matthew Wilson, 26.



Two other men who were travelling in the VW Golf remain in a critical condition in hospital.



A 17-year-old boy in the same car is also receiving medical treatment.



The car was involved in a collision with a Ford Focus and Mercedes at 6.45am at the junction with Woodhouse Lane.



The driver of the Mercedes, a 59-year-old man, was treated for a fractured wrist.



West Yorkshire Police are conducting an investigation and appealing for witnesses and information.



Detective sergeant Alison Webb said: “We are carrying out a comprehensive investigation to establish the full circumstances of this incident and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed either the collision itself or the movements of the vehicles involved in the time leading up to it.



“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who has any relevant dashcam footage which could assist the investigation.”



Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101 quoting Operation Pivotford or reference 13190322436