Castleford-based children’s theatre company is bringing families together

Topsy Turvey Theatre children's theatre company

Topsy Turvey Theatre is taking one of its Christmas shows to three independent living schemes in the district so that children can come together with their grandparents and great-grandparents and watch together.

Topsy Turvey’s founder Claire Alzon Hill, 39, said: “Throughout the pandemic families have had less time together and often those in independent living schemes have no access to transport.

“This is something they can organise for their families and enjoy together.”

The show is called The Lost Presents and is aimed at children aged two to seven years old.

It was written by and stars Claire who also directs the show, designs and helps make the scenery and puppets and is chief roadie.

She said: “I’m the only employee of the company and have a team of loyal freelances that help me and have worked we me for years.”

Like other arts organisations when lockdown hit in March 2020 the future of Topsy Turvey was uncertain.

Claire said: “I wasn’t sure a small company like us would survive the pandemic.

“Cultural experiences for children are such an important part of their development and with lockdown access to the arts was snatched from them.

“We applied to the Cultural Recovery Fund and our application was successful.

“We were able to argue that as we work in a deprived area our organisation needed to be safeguarded.

“It was a massive deal for us and we were able to ride out the pandemic.”

The funding allowed the company time to adapt their shows for social distancing and also explore other ways of telling the stories in a more accessible way.

The Lost Presents will visit the schemes on December 7-8 stopping off at Springfield, Ings View and Victoria Court with residents from Mead View invited to Victoria Court.

On December 18 from 5-6pm Topsy Turvey will perform their other show Christopher’s Presents at Queen’s Mill, Castleford before taking The Lost Presents on tour for the rest of the month.