Castleford bike shop aims to be hub of community

Gavin Richardson carries out a repair at Cykel House in Castleford. Picture Scott Merrylees

After a massive renovation project it opened one month into the first lockdown in 2020 - just in time to capitalise on the public’s renewed interest in cycling, and it has been growing in strength ever since.

Richard said: “The Francis Street building was the workshop for our dad’s business The Washer Shop which stood on Bridge Street. He started working there as a 15-year-old and bought the business in the 1970s.

“When he died we spent a couple of years clearing out the premises - which, many years ago, were the stable block for Grace Brothers scrap yard but then I had health issues and it was put on hold for the best part of a year.”

Cykel House in Castleford. Picture Scott Merrylees

A chance meeting with a couple of cycling enthusiasts persuaded the twins that it was in the ideal location for a cycle shop: they joined forces with fellow director Gavin Richardson and plans to open the shop were put in motion.

Richard said: “As well as selling and repairing bikes we aim to be a focal point for the community and welcome anyone who wants to come in for a chat, a coffee and a cake.

“We have coffee beans from North Star Coffee Roasters, cakes from a local artisan bakery, and both outside and inside seating areas - complete with wifi.

“Our philosophy is that we don’t sell anything we wouldn’t use ourselves.

“And, for every bike we sell we make a donation to the charity One Tree Planted which aims to restore forests, create habitat for biodiversity, and make a positive social impact around the world.”