Castleford care home chef scoops prestigious regional award

Sharon was nominated for her exceptional approach to cooking at Fairburn Mews.

Sharon Moore, Catering Manager at Exemplar Health Care’s Fairburn Mews, was awarded The Care Home Cook award at the Yorkshire and Humberside regional finals.

Sharon was nominated for her exceptional approach to cooking at the home, taking a personalised approach to prepare what is requested by residents and at a time that suits them.

She was praised by the judges, who said: “I would like to live in the care home where Sharon is in charge of the food. Her cooking skills are incredible and she is a pleasure to work with each day.”

At Fairburn Mews, Sharon and the team support people living with complex mental health needs and Huntington’s disease, with the home being the only care home in England that’s accredited by the Huntington’s Disease Association.

Sharon said: “I am very thankful for being nominated for this award, I absolutely love my job at Fairburn Mews and the residents and colleagues I work with every day.

"The residents are really what make my job so enjoyable, I enjoy our conversations and it is always so rewarding to see somebody who is happy with the food I have prepared.”

Karen Neal, Home Manager at Fairburn Mews, said: “We’re all so proud of Sharon – she absolutely deserves to win this award. Around the home, you can often find her sat with residents, chatting about their favourite meals.

"She goes above and beyond to keep meal times interesting with themed nights, and ensures that people enjoy the food and drink that they prefer. During the pandemic she also cooked for our colleagues.”

This year’s Great British Care Awards celebrated frontline workers throughout the United Kingdom for providing exceptional care. The regional winners will now go on to the national finals in Birmingham in March hoping to win the UK-wide award.

Exemplar Health Care has 35 specialist care homes across England that provide person-centered care and rehabilitation for adults living with complex needs.