Castleford Girlguides team up for Strictly Come Dancing twist for Children in Need

Local Yorkshire Girlguiding members are teaming up to add a Strictly Come Dancing twist to their BBC Children in Need fundraising this weekend.

1st Castleford Rainbows, Brownies and Guides will join with 10th Castleford Rainbows and 8th Castleford Rangers to complete a sponsored danceathon on Sunday, November 14 at Queen's Mill, Castleford.

A total of 40 girls, aged from five to 18, will be dancing non-stop for two hours, all to raise money for BBC Children in Need and Girlguiding.

The girls will be dressing up, partying on down and dancing their hearts out!

1st Castleford Rainbows and Guides leader, Samantha Brown, said: “I can’t wait for the Danceathon. We’re hoping to raise a lot of money for Children in Need and raise awareness of Girlguiding in our area whilst having heaps of fun!

"Girlguiding means a lot to me, I love going weekly to see my girls and create memories with them.

"My units will try our hand at anything. We love crafting, having cook outs and everything in between.

"My Girlguiding friends have helped me through a lot in life and they are often the first people I go to for things in and out of Girlguiding.”