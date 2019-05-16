Castleford motor firm shifts partnership deal up a gear

Castleford-based company Motorpoint has expanded its partnership with Run For All for 2019.

The independent car retailer, a long running supporter of the not-for-profit events company, has agreed to provide lead cars for this year’s Asda Foundation Series which runs between April and October.

One car comes with a digital clock attached to the roof to help front runners achieve potential record-breaking times.

Over 70,000 people, ranging from three to 86 years old, are expected to take part in runs such as the Burnley 10K, Derby Half Marathon and Sheffield 10K over the next six months, as well as the flagship Yorkshire Marathon. Some 11,000 people are expected to run this event alone this year.

Eleanor Shakespeare, marketing director at Motorpoint, said: “We are delighted to be able to provide Run For All with cars for the 2019 Asda Foundation Series, and hope they will guide the series’ elite runners to countless personal bests, whilst inspiring other runners to get involved in the series and raise lots of money for the charities.”

Nicola Christian, sponsorship and corporate manager at Run For All, added: “We have a great relationship with Motorpoint and are very happy to strengthen our partnership with them this year.

“Both the cars Motorpoint have provided look fantastic. And one has already guided a runner, Lucian Allison, to achieving the fastest ever time for a 10k in twelve years of Run For All history. It seems that they might prove a lucky charm for our elite runners this year.”

To date, Run For All has raised over £7.6m to support children’s and cancer charities in the UK.

Visit www.runforall.com