Castleford pubs club together for Poppy Appeal

Pub and club licensees are coming together to raise money for the British Legion

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal.

Mr Edwards, 44, a fork lift truck driver who lives in Castleford wanted to do something special to mark the occasion and raise money in the community.

He attended a local Pubwatch meeting and suggested that the pubs and clubs in Castleford should all come together and raise money as a group.

Each venue will organise its own raffle and other fundraising events with the proceeds being pooled together and presented to the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal.

Those taking part include Tap and Tackle, Dog House and Lamplighters on Carlton Street; Castleford Sports and Social, Powell Street; The Angling Club WMC,Hope Street East; The Eagle, Methley Road; The Glassblower, Bank Street; Glasshoughton WMC, Leeds Road; Albion Street WMC (The Nash); White Lion, Aire Street; Castlefields, Vickers Street; The Griffin, Lock Lane and the Smawthorne WMC, Smawthorne Lane.

Morrisons supermarket has also pledged its support and will donate a trolley full of goods for a raffle.

Last weekend, Mr Edwards and a group of his friends walked 19 miles to raise money for two local children living with cerebral palsy: Alex Craven, 10 and Mae Fox, 12.