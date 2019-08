A Cas Tigers fan who had not watched a live game in 50 years had his wish granted after getting pitch side for a match.

Brian Hobson who lives at Newfield Lodge Care Home, was bought front-row seats at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

It was made possible by the home’s #MyWishWasGranted scheme chance to fulfil their dreams.

Home spokesman Emily Waugh, said: “He’s a huge sports fan and we know how much it means to him to be able to sit in the stands and be amongst the fans.”