Castleford Tigers' Grant Millington becomes bingo caller as new Buzz Bingo opens its doors

The new club, which is located on Albion Street just one and a half miles from the current Buzz Bingo site, opened on August 5 with a formal opening night celebration held on Saturday.

The club opened with help from local legend, loyal customer and MBE Dorothy Masterman who formally cut the red ribbon to mark the occasion.

Dorothy has been playing bingo in Castleford for well over 20 years and was awarded her MBE for her commitment to the Probation Service after spending more than 30 years working in the Leeds area.

To mark Buzz Bingo's new sponsorship deal with Super League team Castleford Tigers, current First Team player for the Tigers, Grant Millington met locals and called a game of bingo on Saturday afternoon ahead of the formal opening party later that evening.

The existing Castleford club, which was operated by Majestic Bingo under its Ritz Bingo name, has been closed since November 5, and was not going to be able to reopen without Buzz Bingo’s support.

The purchase of the club by Buzz Bingo will mean Castleford residents still have a place to play bingo and now get to enjoy a refurbished club.

All employees previously working at the Majestic Bingo club have been offered another position within the Buzz Bingo business, either at the new location or at Buzz Bingo clubs in the surrounding area such as Leeds and Wakefield.

The existing Buzz Bingo club on Park Street will remain open for the foreseeable future as plans by the new tenant, a supermarket operator, get underway. The Park Road club will still be welcoming new and existing players.

Dorothy Masterman said: “What an honour to be invited to formally cut the ribbon on the new club! Bingo has been a big part of my life in Castleford for many years and it’s a big part of our local community.

"I’m so glad we’re still going to have somewhere to play bingo in the town, I used to come here with my mum back in the day and love being able to see friends and neighbours over a game of bingo.”

Peter Brigden, Chief Retail Officer at Buzz Bingo, said: “Our Castleford club is a thriving and popular club in the local community, so we’re delighted that we’re able to support the bingo community with another local location for them to come and enjoy bingo.

"The venue has gone through some fairly drastic refurbishments too including a fresh coat of paint, updating lots of the furnishings inside and a total kitchen refit. We’ve also fitted a lift and an accessible toilet to ensure the club can accommodate wheelchair users and those with reduced mobility.