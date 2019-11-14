CBeebies star Mr Bloom heading to Wakefield to light up Trinity Walk

Tonight is the night that CBeebies star Mr Bloom will light up Trinity Walk.

Ben Faulks, better known as the star of Mr Bloom's Nursery, will perform a 30 minute show before holding a meet and greet, where children will be able to snap a picture wit their favourite TV star.

Taking you back to Wakefield's Christmas lights in 2004 and 2005Mr Bloom said: “One of the best things about being a children’s entertainer is seeing the joy on the faces of the kids when you perform. At Christmas, that goes on to a whole new level which is why I love being part of lights switch-ons.

“Even as a kid, I remember the Christmas lights really marking the start of the festive period when everyone starts to feel that excitement build. So I’m looking forward to performing and meeting loads of kids – or tiddlers as we affectionately call them - from across Wakefield and Yorkshire for some festive fun with the veggies!”

Born in Cornwall and educated at Bretton Hall, Wakefield, Ben Faulks has starred as Mr Bloom since 2009, and is a main stay on CBeebies.

Watch: The John Lewis Christmas advert is finally here and stars an excitable dragonThe event will take place from 4.45pm today (Thursday) with the switch-on at 5.15pm.

Stage entertainment will begin at 4pm and Santa will also be on site, meeting visitors around the shopping centre.

The event will also include free glitter tattoos, stars of the Theatre Royal Wakefield panto and a meet and greet with Santa.

Holidays are NOT coming: Coca-Cola truck snubs Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford on 2019 tourIt coincides with the start of free parking at Trinity Walk after 3pm every Thursday until Christmas, as well as late night opening, which will see many stores open their doors until 8pm on Thursdays.

Lucy Grice, Marketing Manager of Trinity Walk said: “I’m a big kid myself when it comes to Christmas and I’m already excited about this year’s switch-on. Mr Bloom is a household name and wonderful character. In many ways he’s perfect for Wakefield given his shows feature food and we’re right in the world-famous rhubarb triangle.

"As always, the entire event is free to attend, but arrive early as we will again be expecting a big crowd. There are plenty of places to eat and most shops will be open until 8pm, with free parking after 3pm.”