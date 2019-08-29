Charlie, 5, is 'King of the World' after climbing half the height of Mount Everest

A primary school pupil is celebrating after successfully climbing the equivalent of half the height of Mount Everest - at the age of five.

Charlie Batham, from Altofts, has climbed eight mountains to a total height of 4,435 metres - 11 metres higher than Mount Everest's halfway point.

Charlie and Paul Batham.

After climbing Holyhead Mountain on his fifth birthday, Charlie discovered a passion for mountaineering, and has since been unstoppable.

Last month, he successfully climbed Scafell Peak, and the half way mark, at the age of five years, three months and 24 days.

Charlie's dad, Paul, said he had walked every step of the mountains except for a short section on Scafell Peak, where he was carried through a fast-flowing river for about 10 metres.

said: "On his fifth birthday we did a little one in Wales and it’s just stemmed from there.

"When we did Scafell Peak, it took us five and a half hours to get up and down. In doing so he’s actually done 11 metres higher than half way up Everest. We’re all absolutely over the moon, we’re absolutely blown away by it.

"Scafell Peak was quite hard and in the last 20 minutes he nearly decided to pack it in and quit so we found a little rock enclosure to sit in. I had a flask of tea so we had that to warm his hands up and have a drink of that.

"As soon as he got to the top it all changed, he was like King of the World. That’s the only part of all the mountains that he’s kind of thought I won’t be able to do it."

Charlie has raised more than £500 for his school, Lee Brigg Infant and Nursery School, as part of his ongoing expedition.

He had initially hoped to complete the Yorkshire Three Peaks before turning five-and-a-half, but completed these in just three months.

Visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/charliebatham to donate to Charlie's fundraiser.