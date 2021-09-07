Child injured after being hit by car in Allerton Bywater
A child was injured after being hit by a car in Allerton Bywater this morning.
Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 1:25 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 1:28 pm
Emergency services were called Preston Lane at around 8.20am this morning.
A police spokesman said: "Police were called to reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and child on Preston Lane. Officers attended.
"The child suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident."
Road diversions were in place.